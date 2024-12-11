Skin Health: Do Facials Have Anti-Ageing Effects? Dermatologist Says THIS - Check Myths vs Facts

If you have crossed your 30s, especially above 35, you must have been advised by your beauty parlour aunties, how facials are a must for healthy, tight skin. Many high-end beauticians and magazines also claim the same, but how much truth is there to these statements? Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, Consultant- Dermatology, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram, shares his insights on the same. According to the doctor, facials do not have a lasting impact on skin health, and if done in the wrong way, they can do more harm than good. Here he busts some popular myths about facials and skin health.

Benefits Of Facial: Myths Vs Facts - Dermatologist Explains

Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi debunks some myths about facial. Read below:

1. Myth: Facials Eliminate Wrinkles

Fact: Facials do not undo wrinkles or even deeper lines. They can be moisturising treatments to plump up lines to be less apparent while having an anti-ageing effect such as retinoids, fillers, or laser treatments.

2. Myth: Facials Give Lasting Results

Fact: The glow of a facial is typically very short-lived, often not lasting more than three or four days. Long-term effects are achieved through consistent skincare routines, sunscreen, and dermatologist-recommended treatments.

3. Myth: Facials Are A Regular Way To prevent Ageing

Fact: Facials hydrate and rejuvenate the skin, but they cannot prevent ageing. Anti-ageing is better served by sunscreen, healthy living, and professional treatments.

4. Myth: Facials Get Rid Of Acne

Fact: Facials can't remove acne. Improperly prepared facials may sometimes make it worse. It needs targeted treatments or prescription medication.

Do Women's Skin Age Faster Than Men's?

Comparing the skin health of the two genders, Dr Passi says, "After 40, most women require a more thorough skincare routine because of hormone-related changes, such as menopause, that cause it to dry, thin out, and create less collagen. Such changes make women's skin more prone to wrinkles and pigmentation. While men's skin is relatively slow in ageing due to high collagen production, it also needs a consistent skincare regime as they age. Women need extra hydration, sun protection, and specific anti-ageing treatments to stay healthy."