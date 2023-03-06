US Man Dies Of Brain-Eating Amoeba, Here Are Symptoms To Watch Out For

New Delhi: A US man last week died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba. The man, a Florida resident, was reportedly infected after rinsing his nasal sinuses with tap water.

Earlier on February 23, the Florida Department of Heath had said that a patient in Charlotte County had been infected with the brain-eating amoeba. It said that the infection was "possibly as a result of sinus rinse practices utilizing tap water".

On Thursday (March 2), a spokesman for the state health agency confirmed that the patient had died.

Infection with Naegleria fowleri is EXTREMELY RARE and can only happen when water contaminated with amoebae enters the body through the nose. You CANNOT be infected by drinking tap water. https://t.co/Arp2m5aaQz — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) March 3, 2023

Officials across multiple government agencies are "continuing to investigate how this infection occurred, the spokesman said.

Here's all you need to know about brain-eating amoeba.

Brain-Eating Amoeba Is Also Known As Naegleria Fowleri

Brain-eating amoeba is also known as Naegleria fowleri and is a microscopic single-celled living amoeba.

It is said to be commonly found in warm freshwaters -- such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs -- and soil.

How Does Naegleria Fowleri Infect People?

According to US CDC, Naegleria fowleri infects people when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose.

This typically happens when people go swimming or when they put their heads under fresh water in lakes or rivers.

The amoeba then travels up the nose to the brain and destroys the brain tissue. It also causes a devastating infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), which is almost always fatal.

People can also be infected when they use contaminated tap water to cleanse their noses during religious practices or rinse their sinuses (sending water up the nose).

Most Naegleria fowleri infections happen in young males, especially those 14 years old and younger.

In the US, the death rate is over 97% as only four people have survived out of 154 known infected individuals between 1962 and 2021.

Symptoms Of Brain-Eating Amoeba

The first symptoms of Naegleria fowleri usually start about five days after infection, but they can start within 1 to 12 days.

Symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting.

Later symptoms can include a stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, seizures, hallucinations, and coma.

According to US CDC, after symptoms start, the disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death within about five days (but death can happen within 1 to 18 days).