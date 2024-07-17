Ways to calm down a Panic Attack

What are Panic Attacks?

Panic attacks are very common yet Powerful and Dreadful. When faced with a panic attack, it feels like losing control, not able to breathe properly or dying. Panic attacks can be triggered by many factors. It varies from person to person. Some of the factors are:

1. Traumatic events:

Things that have happened or occurred in the past which left you traumatized, might trigger the panic attack if such a thing close to it happens.

2. Genetics:

Sometimes panic attacks can occur if your family has a history of it. It is likely that the attacks might pass on to you.

3. Stress:

Major amount of stress might also cause panic attacks in you. When the Stress takes a toll on you then there are high chances of panic attacks to happen.

How to calm Panic Attacks down?

Panic attacks can cause a lot of discomfort like sweating, racing heartbeat, rapid breathing, fear of anxiety attack to happen at the same time etc. Sometimes people might pass out during a panic attack as they might not know how to calm down the attacks. Here are some ways to calm down while facing a Panic Attack:

1. Try 5-4-3-2-1 method:

It is a very popular method which works and calms the person down. This method is done by following these 5 steps:

A. See 5 different objects and name them

B. Listen 4 different sounds

C. Touch three objects

D. Identify two different smells &

E. Name one thing that you can taste

This method helps in shifting focus from the panic attack and snapping back into reality.

2. Sit in peace:

While dealing with the attack, find yourself a peaceful and silent place which will calm your senses down and will make you feel better.

3. Take Deep breaths:

Taking deep breaths help the body to calm down as the attack tightens and congests the chest which makes it hard to breathe. Try to follow this breathing method to calm yourself down during such situations:

A. Breathe for 4 seconds

B. Hold the breath for 7 seconds

C. Exhale slowly for 8 seconds.

4. Take medicine:

Panic Attack can last for many minutes, so if you have any medicine prescribed by the doctor, take it!