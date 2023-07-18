Morning Fuel For Weight Loss: 5 Protein-Rich Breakfast Ideas To Shed Kilos

Thinking of embarking on a weight loss journey? You must set the tone for the rest of your day. And how can you do that? Well, by incorporating the right food and the right amount of nutrients into your breakfast meal. Since breakfast is the first meal that you consume in a day, it becomes essential to have a bowlful of nutritious delights. One of the best ways to start your day is by consuming protein-rich foods. Not only it will prevent you from overeating junk food, but will keep you fuller for longer. This will also contribute a lot towards your weight loss process.

Therefore, here we have compiled a list of high-protein foods that you can include in your breakfast:

1) Eggs: Eggs are believed to be the most nutritious breakfast for their several beneficial properties. Although the most common breakfast option, bringing eggs into use may aid you in your weight loss journey. The high protein content of boiled eggs, poached eggs, or steamed eggs helps lose weight. They can be consumed all year round and are healthy.



2) Moong dal chilla: The desi breakfast option, moong dal chilla is what you need daily for high protein intake. Consuming it with paneer and greens is even more beneficial. Because of the low calories in moong dal chilla, it is considered a lighter food and more nutritious than other breakfast options. To keep yourself full for a longer duration, you can have moong dal chilla along with a glass of buttermilk.

3) Daliya: This highly nutritious breakfast is a great source of fiber and protein. Daliya has various beneficial impacts on our health. It activates weight-regulating hormones and also boosts metabolism. The higher protein content present in daliya keeps you satiated throughout the day. At the same time, consumption of this breakfast also regulates levels of the hunger hormone ghrelin.

4) Poha: Poha is one of the most common suggestions when it comes to healthy breakfast options. And, it rightly deserves all the appreciation. Loaded with carbohydrates and proteins, Poha has low calories which makes it a good option to consider. Keep in mind to not use peanuts if you wish to lose weight. Simply put, Poha provides the right kind of nutrition to your body.

5) Oatmeal: Oatmeal, too, is high in protein and fiber. This makes it an apt breakfast for those looking to lose weight and control their appetite. Since it is a slow-release carbohydrate, you need to consume it three hours before exercise to burn more calories.