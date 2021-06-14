World Blood Donor Day 2021: History, Significance and Theme

New Delhi: World Blood Donor Day is celebrated each year on June 14. The day is observed to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. It also stresses on the important role that voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

History of World Blood Donor Day

World Blood Donor Day was first commemorated in 2004 by the World Health Organisation (WHO). June 14 was selected to mark the day as it is on this day that Nobel laureate Karl Landsteiner was born in 1868. Landsteiner was awarded the Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system.

Significance of World Blood Donor Day

According to WHO, the need for blood is universal, but access to blood for all those who need it is not. Blood shortages are particularly acute in developing countries.To ensure that everyone who needs safe blood has access to it, all countries need voluntary, unpaid donors who give blood regularly.

Theme of World Blood Donor Day

The theme for 2021 World Donor Day is ‘Give blood and keep the world beating’. The message highlights the essential contribution blood donors make to keeping the world pulsating by saving lives and improving others’ health. A special focus of this year’s campaign will be the role of young people in ensuring a safe blood supply.

Host for world blood donor day 2021

Italy will host World Blood Donor Day 2021 through its National Blood Centre. The global event will be held in Rome on 14 June 2021.