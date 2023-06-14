World Blood Donor Day 2023: How Donating Blood Can Save A Life- Shares Expert

World Blood Donar is observed annually on 14 June. The theme for World Blood Donor Day in 2023 is "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." This theme emphasises the value of routine, unpaid volunteer blood and plasma donations to maintain the safety of the blood supply for all patients in need.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Prasad Kuvalekar, Consultant Physician Internal Medicine at DPU Private Super Speciality Hospital, Pune shares how a simple act of kindness- donating blood can save a life. Keep reading to learn more.

Blood is only made from a factory called the human body. We are always in need of blood and blood products. One of the significant reasons for the constant scarcity of blood is the increasing demand due to the rise in the number of patients diagnosed with diseases today.

The other reason for the invariable shortfall of blood is the shelf-life of blood. Packed red blood cells have to be used within 21 to 42 days of collection depending on the anticoagulant and preservative used, platelets within 5 to 7 days, and plasma within a year of collection before they expire and have to be discarded.

Hence the blood stores need to be replenished regularly to meet the constantly increasing demand for blood. Remember: blood used in an emergency, is blood on the shelf.

By sparing just 20 minutes of your time and making a blood donation, you get a lot of personal satisfaction and happiness knowing that you can save three lives.

A unit of blood donated is separated into three major components – red blood cells, platelets and plasma. These can be used for at least three patients – saving at least three lives. Other components such as white blood cells can be separated in special circumstances.

Importance of blood donation

Patients have survived because of your generous attitude to voluntarily come and donate blood. Each blood group is precious irrespective of whether you belong to the most common blood group or the rarest. The demand for blood is always high, and the price of saving lives is invaluable and worth its weight in diamonds.

It might be a matter of a tiny not-more-painful-than-an-ant-bite prick to you, but it is indeed a lifesaver for the sick patient receiving your blood on the other side. Yes, your blood donation can give a precious smile to somebody’s face. One of the many good things about donating blood is it brings great joy and a sense of satisfaction to you.

Most of us want to make a positive difference in the lives of others – people we don’t know; people we may never meet. Thankfully, there’s a simple, safe and effective way to make the biggest difference of all: give blood.

World Blood Donor Day: Health benefits of donating blood

Wondering what you get out of donating blood other than a good night’s sleep knowing you saved lives? First, you get a full body check-up done regularly. Your blood gets tested for hepatitis B and C infections, HIV, syphilis, and malaria.

Moreover, it is beneficial for the human heart and liver, lowers harmful cholesterol levels, and rejuvenates RBCs. That’s right! You get fresh new blood, version 2.0 of yourself.

It prevents excess iron stored and deposits in the body, stimulate blood cell production, burns calories (donating blood burns up to 650 calories every single time you donate because the body works to make fresh blood!) and not to mention the psychological benefits and the “feel good” factor after you’ve donated blood. These are one of the many advantages of donating blood.

Blood is a gift of life, and a blood donation is a real act of humanity. Excuses do not save lives, but blood donation does. Let us all get out there and donate blood and save lives. Let us go make a difference in people’s lives with this small kind of life-saving gesture.

In conclusion, donating blood is a uniquely powerful act. The blood you give could save the life of a woman suffering birth complications, revive and sustain a child with severe anaemia, facilitate urgent surgery, or provide critical support during a public health crisis.

It is a gesture made all the more significant given blood’s core components are yet to be synthesized, making voluntary donation one of the most basic expressions of human solidarity possible.