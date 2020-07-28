World Hepatitis Day: All you need to know about different types of Hepatitis and symptoms

July 28 is observed as World Hepatitis Day (WHD) across the globe in order to raise awareness about the disease and with an aim to eradicate it completely from planet earth by 2030.

Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver tissue, which is caused by a viral infection. Hepatitis affects millions of people across the world, causing both acute and chronic liver disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), India carries around 50% of the global burden of chronic hepatitis.

Take a look at different kinds of hepatitis and symptoms:

Hepatitis A

The disease is caused by a contagious virus and it is commonly transmitted by consuming food or water contaminated by feces from an infected person. The best way to keep yourself safe from Hepatitis A is by remaining careful about the food you consume.

Symptoms: Inflamed liver, no appetite, jaundice, nausea, vomiting and fever.

Hepatitis B

This is a more chronic disease than Hepatitis A and it is usually transmitted through blood, saliva, unprotected sex and from the mother to the foetus.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is mainly spread through blood-to-blood contact but in some cases this disease is also transmitted during childbirth. According to experts, Hepatitis C can also lead to scarring of the liver.

Symptoms: Poor appetite, jaundice, nausea, disturbed sleep and depression.

Hepatitis D

Hepatitis D is quite rare and it spreads through direct contact with infected blood. This is also a chronic disease.

Symptoms: Fatigue, vomiting, slow fever, dark urine and light stool.

Hepatitis E

It is an acute disease and Hepatitis can be dangerous in pregnant women. Hepatitis is mainly transmitted through drinking water contaminated with faecal matter.

Symptoms: Jaundice, appetite and weight loss, nausea, enlarged and tender liver.