Heavy rains, hailstorm lash several parts of Delhi-NCR region

The national capital and the NCR region on Saturday evening witnessed a dust storm followed by heavy rains and hailstorm. The rain is likely to bring down the soaring mercury in the region.

Rain and thunderstorm also lashed parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on April 17 evening. The weather was cloudy in the national capital since morning with the maximum temperature remaining below 35 degrees.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20.

Notably, the temperature in Delhi already breached the 40 degree-mark and April 16's temperature of 40.2 degrees was the season's highest temperature recorded so far in the national capital.