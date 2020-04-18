हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi heavy rains

Heavy rains, hailstorm lash several parts of Delhi-NCR region

The national capital and the NCR region on Saturday evening witnessed a dust storm followed by heavy rains and hailstorm. The rain is likely to bring down the soaring mercury in the region.

Heavy rains, hailstorm lash several parts of Delhi-NCR region

The national capital and the NCR region on Saturday evening witnessed a dust storm followed by heavy rains and hailstorm. The rain is likely to bring down the soaring mercury in the region.

Rain and thunderstorm also lashed parts of Delhi and National Capital Region on April 17 evening. The weather was cloudy in the national capital since morning with the maximum temperature remaining below 35 degrees.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till April 20.

Notably, the temperature in Delhi already breached the 40 degree-mark and April 16's temperature of 40.2 degrees was the season's highest temperature recorded so far in the national capital.

Tags:
delhi heavy rainsdelhi hailstormDelhi-NCR rains
Next
Story

Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi government identifies 8 more containment zones, total reaches 68
Corona Meter
  • 14792Confirmed
  • 2015Discharged
  • 488Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, April 18, 2020