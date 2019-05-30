close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Herbal medicines

Herbal medicines aid newborns digestive system: Expert

To relieve the baby's digestive discomfort, the parents must ensure that the baby is fed in small quantities at frequent intervals and include enough liquids. 

Herbal medicines aid newborns digestive system: Expert

Mumbai: Medicines with natural ingredients like Dill Oil, Guduchi and Amalaki help regularise bowel movements and control digestive disturbances in babies, an expert has said.

"The initial three years of life are the most crucial for a baby's growth and development, and the digestive system plays an important role. Healthy digestion supports healthy growth in babies and is vital for their overall well-being," said Rajesh Kumawat, Head, Medical Services and Clinical Development, the Himalaya Drug Company.

To relieve the baby's digestive discomfort, the parents must ensure that the baby is fed in small quantities at frequent intervals and include enough liquids, he said. This will help to digest the food.

Tags:
Herbal medicinesDigestive healthBabies
Next
Story

Drug compound to kill antibiotic-resistant superbugs found

Must Watch

PT8M29S

NDA leaders to take oath in Modi govt 2.0