Delhi High Court

High Court notice to Centre, Delhi govt on injured Jamia student

Protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had turned violent on December 15 near Delhi`s Jamia Nagar

High Court notice to Centre, Delhi govt on injured Jamia student

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi government on a petition filed by a student who lost vision in his eye during the violence in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 15 last year.

A division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Harishankar sought a response from the Central government, Delhi government and Delhi Police on the petition and slated the matter for April 30 for further hearing.

The student named Minhajuddin has sought compensation and registration of FIR against police personnel.

The petitioner has also sought a court-monitored probe by a committee or a special investigation team (SIT) into the incident.

Protests against the newly-enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) had turned violent on December 15 near Delhi`s Jamia Nagar. Several buses were set afire during the violence in which police and protesters sustained injuries.
 

Delhi High CourtAnti-CAA protestsJamia violence
