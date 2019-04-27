close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Chamba

12 dead as bus falls in 200-feet deep gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Bus met the accident near Banikhet in Dalhousie sub-division when it was travelling from Dalhousie to Pathankot in Punjab. 

12 dead as bus falls in 200-feet deep gorge in Himachal&#039;s Chamba

Shimla: A private bus fell in a 200-feet-deep gorge near the Panchpula bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday evening, leaving at least 12 passengers dead, the officials said.

They said the bus met the accident near Banikhet in Dalhousie sub-division when it was travelling from Dalhousie to Pathankot in Punjab. 

 

Live TV

 

Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monica Bhutunguru said, "Many passengers have been injured in the accident and the death toll may go up."

Chamba SP informed that a team led by Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police has reached the site and rescue operation is on. 

Officials said the operation to rescue the passengers is hampered by dark.

Tags:
ChambaChamba bus accidentHimachal Pradesh
Next
Story

Rahul Gandhi misusing Supreme Court for political propaganda: Jai Ram Thakur

Must Watch

PT36M20S

Kavi Yudh: Special poetic war on Rahul Gandhi's 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark