12 dead as bus falls in 200-feet deep gorge in Himachal's Chamba

Shimla: A private bus fell in a 200-feet-deep gorge near the Panchpula bridge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Saturday evening, leaving at least 12 passengers dead, the officials said.

They said the bus met the accident near Banikhet in Dalhousie sub-division when it was travelling from Dalhousie to Pathankot in Punjab.

Live TV

Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monica Bhutunguru said, "Many passengers have been injured in the accident and the death toll may go up."

Chamba SP informed that a team led by Dalhousie Deputy Superintendent of Police has reached the site and rescue operation is on.

Officials said the operation to rescue the passengers is hampered by dark.