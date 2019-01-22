26 injured after bus skids off road near Swarghat in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

Shimla: At least 26 people were injured on Tuesday after the tourist bus they were travelling in skidded off the road near Swarghat area in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district.

The vehicle met with the accident near Swarghat area of the district. The injured were immediately rushed to a hospital in the adjoining Solan district from where eight critically injured were referred to the PGIMER Hospital in Chandigarh.

In December, 35 school children when injured after the school bus fell into a gorge in the state's Kangra district.

(With inputs from ANI)