Earthquake

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, no casualties reported

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale struck Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh late on Saturday.

Representational image

SHIMLA: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter scale struck Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh late on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the moderate earthquake jolted Chamba around 12:05 AM on Sunday.

However, there were no reports of any casualties or damage to property.

The tremors, however, triggered panic among local residents who ran out of their houses to safety.

EarthquakeChambaHimachal PradeshIMD
