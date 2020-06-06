After elephant in Kerala, cow fed with explosive-mixed eatables in Himachal Pradesh, one arrested

Shimla: Days after a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after being allegedly fed with explosives-filled pineapple, a similar case was reported on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh where a cow was injured after it was fed with eatables mixed with explosives.

According to news agency PTI, the shocking incident took place in Bilaspur district.

The Bilaspur Police has arrested a man in connection with the incident. The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint filed by the owner of the pregnant cow in which he alleged that the suspected man had injured the bovine by feeding her some eatables mixed with explosives.

The arrest was made after a video clip showing cow owner Gurdial Singh accusing his neighbour Nand Lal Dhiman of Dahad village in Bilaspur district of feeding his pregnant cow with some eatables mixed with explosives last month, went viral on social media.

Confirming the development, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Dewakar Sharma said Nand Lal was arrested on Saturday from his village.

A police team also visited the crime spot in the village along with a doctor and examined the cow. The animal’s mouth and jaw were found heavily injured, the SP said, adding that the cow was given prompt medical aid.

The incident follows the shocking death of a pregnant elephant dying of drowning after collapsing in Velliyar river in Palakkad district of Kerala due to starvation and exhaustion, being unable to eat anything for over a fortnight due to major injuries in her oral cavities, possibly suffered after having been fed firecrackers-stuffed pineapple.

However, it has also emerged that the elephant ate the explosive-filled fruit accidentally, which led to the animal’s death.

