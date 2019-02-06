हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Delhi High Court refuses to stay trial court order against Himachal Pradesh ex-CM Virbhadra Singh

Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him.

Delhi High Court refuses to stay trial court order against Himachal Pradesh ex-CM Virbhadra Singh

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the trial court order to frame charges against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets (DA) of over Rs 10 crore.

Justice Sunil Gaur sought CBI's response on Singh's plea challenging the trial court order to frame charges against him.

The court then posted the matter for April 16.

The 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife have sought quashing of the December 10, 2018 trial court order directing framing of charges against them and seven others in the case lodged by CBI. 

Tags:
Himachal PradeshVirbhadra SinghDisproportionate assets caseDelhi High Court
Next
Story

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Must Watch

PT7M20S

VHP's big announcement on Ram temple issue