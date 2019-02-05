हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

Tremors of the quake were felt at around 7.30 pm.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hits Himachal Pradesh&#039;s Mandi
Representational Image

Shimla: A moderate intensity earthquake struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Tuesday. Tremors of the quake were felt at around 7.30 pm.

The earthquake was of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale.

 

Himachal Pradesh Mandi district
IMD issues heavy snow, avalanche warning in Himachal Pradesh

