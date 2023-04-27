topStoriesenglish2599772
SHIMLA HOSPITAL FIRE

Fire Breaks Out At Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital In Shimla, No Casualty So Far

The blaze was reported in the attic of the newly constructed OPD block of the hospital.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

SHIMLA: A massive fire broke out at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the blaze was reported in the attic of the newly constructed OPD block of the hospital. However, no casualties were reported due to the fire.

Fire brigade teams and police officials were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire and take stock of the situation there. 

 

 

The fire brigade team along with the hospital staff and locals are currently involved in the efforts to douse the fire, which is yet to be contained.

What caused the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the officials.  

 

