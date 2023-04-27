Fire Breaks Out At Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital In Shimla, No Casualty So Far

SHIMLA: A massive fire broke out at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla on Thursday. According to news agency ANI, the blaze was reported in the attic of the newly constructed OPD block of the hospital. However, no casualties were reported due to the fire.

Fire brigade teams and police officials were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire and take stock of the situation there.

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in the attic of the new OPD block of the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital in Shimla, no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/ADtLdAMFgz April 27, 2023

The fire brigade team along with the hospital staff and locals are currently involved in the efforts to douse the fire, which is yet to be contained.

What caused the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the officials.