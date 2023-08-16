Himachal Pradesh: All Educational Institutions Closed In Kangra Today Due To Heavy Rains, 440 People Rescued From Flood-Hit Areas

Dharamshala: Due to incessant rainfall in the region, all educational institutions will remain closed in the district on Wednesday (August 16), the Kangra district administration said on Tuesday. District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal has issued orders in this regard.

“All educational institutions in Kangra district will remain closed on Wednesday, August 16. This decision has been taken in view of the continuous rains in the district and the alert of heavy rains in the next 24 hours. August 16 will be a holiday for all private and government educational institutions, vocational training centres and Anganwadi centres”, the order issued by the administration mentioned.

The Deputy Commissioner has asked the heads of all educational institutions to ensure compliance with the orders. It has been said in the order that heavy rains are still continuing in the district for the last 24 hours, due to which landslides are taking place in many places. “In such a situation, the students and staff will find it difficult to reach educational institutions, so in view of security, a holiday has been declared on Wednesday,” the order said.



At the same time, while appealing to all the people to be careful, the Deputy Commissioner has instructed all to not go near the rivers and drains. He urged that in case of any kind of emergency, immediately inform the toll-free number 1077 of the District Disaster Management Center.

Meanwhile, 440 people were rescued from the flood-affected areas of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh with the help of an army helicopter earlier today, the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) informed.

Those rescued were sent to different relief camps. Medical camps have also been established in the district, the DPRO said adding that more water will be released from Pong Dam on Tuesday night which will affect about 17 villages of the region.