Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day 'corona curfew' from May 7 to May 16 to check COVID-19 spread

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose a lockdown in the state from May 7 to May 16 to check the spread of COVID-19.

The corona curfew will come into force from midnight of May 6 to May 16. "All offices will remain closed and only essential services will be allowed. No one from outside will be allowed without a negative RT-PCR report. Class 10th exams have been cancelled and students will be promoted,'' the Himachal Pradesh government said.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, a government spokesperson said.

The meeting was held to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

As the demand for imposition of a country-wide lockdown gains momentum, large parts of India are already under similar strict curbs for varying periods in a bid to check the unrelenting COVID wave.

Here is a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories.

Delhi

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 And it will continue till May 10.

Haryana

Haryana is under a seven-day long lockdown from May 3. Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts.

Bihar

CM Nitish Kumar on May 4 imposed a lockdown in Bihar till May 15.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt has extended its weekend lockdown further by two more days till Thursday.

Odisha

The BJD-ruled Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown from May 5 till May 19.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan has imposed lockdown-like restrictions till May 17.

Karnataka

Karnataka imposed a lockdown from the night of April 27 till May 12.

Jharkhand

Jharkhand is under lockdown-like restrictions from April 22 till May 6.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh has allowed district collectors to extend lockdown, which was to end on May 6 morning, till May 15.

Punjab

Punjab saw extensive curbs, in addition to measures like a weekend lockdown and night curfew which will be in force till May 15.

Madhya Pradesh

The MP govt has imposed "corona curfew" till May 7 with only essential services allowed.

Gujarat

Gujarat has imposed a night curfew in 29 cities, besides other restrictions on movement and gathering at public places.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra had imposed lockdown-like curbs on April 5 coupled with prohibitory orders and restrictions on the movement of people. The curbs were later extended till May 15.

Goa

Goa lifted a four-day lockdown on Monday, except in tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa, but the government said COVID-19-induced restrictions will remain in force till May 10 during which various commercial establishments will remain closed while political and social gatherings will be banned.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has imposed extensive curbs including on all political, social and cultural activities till May 20.

Kerala

Kerala has announced severe lockdown-like restrictions from May 4 till May 9.

Puducherry

Puducherry has extended lockdown till May 10

Telangana

Telangana has imposed a night curfew till May 8.

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has announced a partial curfew from 12 noon to 6 AM from May 6 for two weeks. The state had earlier imposed a night curfew.

West Bengal

West Bengal last week imposed extensive curbs including ban on all kinds of gatherings.

Assam

Assam advanced the night curfew to 6 PM from the current 8 PM with restrictions imposed on the movement of people at public places from Wednesday. Night curfew was imposed on April 27 till May seven.

Nagaland

Nagaland has imposed partial lockdown with stricter rules from April 30 to May 14.

Mizoram

Mizoram is under an eight-day lockdown in Aizawl and other district headquarters town from May 3.

J&K

Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended the lockdown in four districts of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam and Jammu till May 10, while Samba too will see same restrictions. Night curfew continues in all municipal/urban local body limits of all 20 districts.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has reimposed several restrictions and night curfew.

