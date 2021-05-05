PM Narendra Modi hails Kerala for reducing vaccine wastage, strengthening fight against COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Kerala government’s efforts in reducing vaccine wastage and said that it is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.

"Good to see our healthcare workers and nurses set an example in reducing vaccine wastage. Reducing vaccine wastage is important in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister said in a tweet quoting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan`s tweet.

Through a tweet, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had highlighted the data regarding the wastage of coronavirus vaccine in the state.

"Kerala has received 73,38,806 doses of vaccine from Central government. We have provided 74,26,164 doses, even making use of the extra dose available as wastage factor in each vial. Our health workers, especially nurses have been super-efficient and deserve our wholehearted appreciation!," Vijayan tweeted.

In a related development, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the Centre has so far provided over 17.02 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to the states and union territories free of cost and more than 36 lakh doses will be received by them in the next three days.

As many as 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories (UTs) free of cost as per data available till 8 am. Out of 17,02,42,410 COVID vaccines, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, the Union Health Ministry said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, "The government is at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in collaboration with the States and UTs through a `whole of government` approach."

It said that in addition to “test, track, treat” and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of the Government of India for containment and management of the pandemic.

It said that implementation of the liberalised and accelerated phase three strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has started from May 1 and registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced since April 28.

