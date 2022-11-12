Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls 2022: From Old Pension Scheme to Uniform Civil Code, unemployment to water shortage - top issues in hill state

Shimla: As voters queue up outside the polling booths to elect the next government in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is locked in a close contest with the main opposition party Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also entering the fray. The saffron party, which is banking high on the ‘Narendra Modi’ factor, has been insisting throughout its high-voltage election campaign that "continuity" is key to development, while the main opposition party Congress has said the assembly battle will be fought on local issues. The state is clearly witnessing a multi-cornered fight between the political parties and key challengers on the issues of common man especially the Old Pension Scheme, implementation of Uniform Civil Code, unemployment and high rate of inflation in the hilly state.

A total of 55.92 lakh voters will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including 24 women, in the Assembly elections today. While the BJP is eying on retaining power in the state overturning the trend of an alternative government in the state since 1982, while Congress is trying to build its faith in its `10 guarantees` that the party has promised to deliver on if it comes to power.

The Aam Aadmi Party is also aiming at making inroads into the hill state hoping to present a strong performance in the polls. However, both BJP and Congress are also fighting the problem of rebels on some seats.

Take a look at some of the key issues facing Himachal Pradesh:-

Uniform Civil Code

In its election manifesto, the ruing BJP has promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), give 33% reservation for women in government jobs in Himachal Pradesh and increased financial assistance to small and poor farmers among other measures.

The party has said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be rolled out in the hill state by the BJP-led government on the basis of a report prepared by a committee of experts. The Uniform Civil Code would be applicable to all religious matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. The main intention stated behind its implementation is to replace the existing system of fragmented personal laws.

Old Pension Scheme (OPS)

The ruling BJP and the Congress are locked in a bitter war of words over the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the hill state. While BJP has made lofty promises in its election manifesto, it is silent on the issue. The Congress, on the other hand, has promised to restore the OPS if it is voted to power in Himachal Pradesh. The Congress, in its manifesto, has promised 10 guarantees to the people of the state. The first of the 10 promises is the OPS.

The OPS, if restored again, is expected to benefit retired employees in a big way. There are about 2.5 lakh government employees in the state, and out of them 1.5 lakh are covered under the New Pension Scheme. The hill state has witnessed protests earlier by employees' associations against the New Pension Scheme in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Solan.

The old pension scheme, under which the entire pension amount was given by the government, was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004. According to the new scheme, employees contribute 10 per cent of their basic salary towards pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent. The state government set up a committee in 2021 to look into the demands of the employees covered under the new pension scheme.

Earlier this year, a government employees' union called for the restoration of OPS in the state. Both the Congress and AAP has also promised to restore it if they get a mandate in the state.

High Rate Of Unemployment

Among other issues, high rate of unemployment, especially among the educated youths, remains yet another important issue that is likely to dominate the high-stake electoral battle in Himachal Pradesh with the Congress raking up the issue with full force during the election campaigning. The party has also promised to give 1 lakh government jobs. To woo women, who form 48 per cent of the electorate, Congress has promised Rs 1,500 per month to each of them aged between 18 and 60.

As per the data by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in Himachal stood at 9.2 percent in September 2022. Meanwhile, the national average stands at 7.6 percent. In another survey, Himachal has around 15 lakh unemployed persons, of whom 8.77 lakh have registered for jobs.

Agnipath Scheme

Himachal Pradesh is considered to be a state of army aspirants, where a sizeable population is always willing to join the armed forces. A large-scale protest broke out in the state in the aftermath of the announcement of the "Agnipath Scheme" by the BJP-led central government, which made defence recruitment a "contractual affair." The youth, in particular, demanded the withdrawal of the scheme. Since then, the rollout of this scheme is expected to be a constant flashpoint in the polls.

Poor Road Connectivity, Power Supply & Infrastructure

A large chunk of land in the Himachal Pradesh falls undeer forest areas and construction of road requires a nod from the Supreme Court. In view of the poor road and power connectivity, especially in rural areas, the ruling BJP has promised to link all villages with all-weather roads and electricity if it is voted back to power. In its manifesto of 11 commitments, the party has promised to start a programme named “Shakti” to invest Rs 12,000 crore in the next 10 years for developing transport and infrastructure around religious places.

The ruling party has promised that all villages in Himachal Pradesh will be connected through pucca and all-weather roads. It may be noted that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur recently admitted that only 10,899 of the state's 17,882 villages have a proper road network. It means almost 39% of villages in the hill state lack road connectivity. The road connectivity is a big issue as it hampers development and arrival of tourists in hill state. Congress, on its turn, has promised 300 units of free electricity.

Apple Farmer's Plight

Falling market prices of apple, demand for a medical college, and support to tourism have emerged as other election issues in the Kullu region of the state which sends four legislators - from seats of Manali, Kullu Sadar, Banjar and Anni - to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly. Horticulturists say rising input costs due to higher prices of fertiliser, pesticides and reduced government support have made apple farming a loss-making venture.

In the Kullu region, the apple growers are unhappy here as rates have fallen to the level of 2012 and 2013. Over the years, Himachal has witnessed several protests by apple producers over the rising input costs, including fertilisers and fungicides, and a spike in fuel costs with low returns that have left them with no option but to protest against the government. The increase in GST from 12% to 18% on cartons is considered to be the final nail in the coffin.

Water Shortage

For a lot of people in Himachal Pradesh, the easy availability of water, especially drinking water, is a big issue. The situation reached a tipping point earlier this year, with people in the Theog area of Himachal staging multiple protests, demanding water supply. The residents in this part o the state have been complaining that despite the installation of water tanks under government’s Giri Water Scheme, water goes to the cities but not to the households in the surrounding rural region.

The water shortage problem further worsens during the winter season when snow blocks roads for days and then even water tankers can't reach these hilly areas leaving people without water for days. People have no other option but to store snow, melt it, boil it and then use it. Records obtained from the Jal Shakti Vibhag, the Himachal Pradesh government provided households with 40 litres of water per capita per day - much lower than the requirement of 70 litres of water per capita per day till December 2021.