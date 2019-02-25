हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy snowfall on Tuesday

The minimum temperature in Kufri of Shimla district and Manali of Kullu district was recorded as minus 1.1 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman added.

Himachal Pradesh likely to witness heavy snowfall on Tuesday
File photo

Shimla: The Meteorological Department (Met) Monday sounded a yellow warning of heavy snowfall and rain in Himachal Pradesh even as the state continues to witness very low temperatures. The Met warned of heavy snowfall and rain in the high and mid hills and heavy rain in the low hills and plains of the state on February 26.

Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa received 2 cm and 9 cm snow respectively from 5.30 pm on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday, the Met centre in Shimla said.

The minimum temperatures has increased by a few degrees Monday, it added. Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state, with a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 5 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Kufri of Shimla district and Manali of Kullu district was recorded as minus 1.1 and minus 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively, the weatherman added. The minimum temperature in state capital Shimla was recorded as 2.1 degrees Celsius, while that in Dalhousie and Solan were 0.8 and 2.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Tags:
Himachal Pradeshsnowfall in himachalMeteorological DepartmentShimlaLahaul and Spiti
Next
Story

Himachal Pradesh: Operation to rescue 5 jawans trapped in avalanche continues on Day 6

Must Watch

PT50S

Army kids move Supreme Court, seek policy to protect human rights of security personnel