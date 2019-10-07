Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall; traffic hit on Manali-Leh Highway

New Delhi: Several districts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Monday leading to disruption of traffic movement in these regions. The movement of vehicles on Manali-Leh Highway between Rani Nallah and Rohtang Pass was slowed down after snowfall in the area. All routine buses on the Keylong-Manali route have been stopped.

The higher altitudes of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts received snowfall in the wee hours today.

Himachal Pradesh: Traffic movement affected on Manali-Leh Highway between Rani Nallah & Rohtang Pass, after snowfall in the area today. All routine buses on Keylong-Manali route have been stopped. https://t.co/893uxuvubp — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019

On Sunday, a landslide was reported in Sirmaur district due to which the NH-707 was blocked. The region has been witnessing continuous rainfall since the last two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted that there will thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

