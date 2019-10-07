close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh snowfall

Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall; traffic hit on Manali-Leh Highway

The higher altitudes of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts received snowfall in the wee hours today.

Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snowfall; traffic hit on Manali-Leh Highway
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Several districts of Himachal Pradesh received snowfall on Monday leading to disruption of traffic movement in these regions. The movement of vehicles on Manali-Leh Highway between Rani Nallah and Rohtang Pass was slowed down after snowfall in the area. All routine buses on the Keylong-Manali route have been stopped.

The higher altitudes of Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts received snowfall in the wee hours today.

 

On Sunday, a landslide was reported in Sirmaur district due to which the NH-707 was blocked. The region has been witnessing continuous rainfall since the last two days.

Live TV

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already predicted that there will thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Tags:
Himachal Pradesh snowfalltraffic jamManali-Leh highwayHimachal Pradesh
Next
Story

Rohtang pass in Kullu receives fresh snowfall

Must Watch

PT16M28S

News 50: Watch Top 50 news of the day