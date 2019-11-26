हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh: Rohtang Pass receives fresh snowfall

Wading through the snow, two people crossed Rohtang pass with the help of the rescue team deployed at Koksar.

Himachal Pradesh: Rohtang Pass receives fresh snowfall
File Image

Rohtang: Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang pass received fresh snowfalls on Tuesday.

Wading through the snow, two people crossed Rohtang pass with the help of the rescue team deployed at Koksar.

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms or hailstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh in the next two days.

"Thunderstorm/hailstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on November 26 and 27," IMD said.

Tags:
Himachal PradeshRohtang PasssnowfallKoksarIMD
Next
Story

PM Modi hails Himachal Pradesh Global Investors meet, says competition has increased for investments in India

Must Watch

PT49M15S

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar resigns from Deputy CM post, CM Fadnavis may resign soon as well