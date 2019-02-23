हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Avalanche Himachal Pradesh

Operation to rescue for 5 jawans trapped in avalanche continues on Day 4

The joint operation of security forces to rescue five jawans trapped in snow avalanche at Namgia Dogri in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh resumed on Saturday morning. 

Operation to rescue for 5 jawans trapped in avalanche continues on Day 4
ANI photo

KINNAUR: The joint operation of security forces to rescue five jawans trapped in snow avalanche at Namgia Dogri in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh resumed on Saturday morning. 

A combined team of over 200 personnel of Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Himachal police and District Disaster Management has been working towards rescuing the five since Wednesday. Operations were halted on Thursday and then again on Friday night due to inclement weather. 

Six jawans of the Army's 7 JAK Rifles -- four from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir -- were buried under the avalanche that occurred near the Shipki La border outpost in Kinnaur district around 11 AM on Wednesday. The six were on routine patrol. 

Five Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) troopers were also injured in the disaster.

The state government said two separate parties of the Army and the ITBP were patrolling at Namgia Dogri when the avalanche hit.

The last rites of Army jawan Rakesh Kumar, whose body was recovered the same day, was cremated with full military honours in his native village in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

Meanwhile, a fresh avalanche of about 120 metres in length and 20 metres in height hit the Tinku Nullah area in Kinnaur district on Friday, district public relations officer Mamta Negi said, adding that no loss of life or property was reported.

With PTI inputs

Tags:
Avalanche Himachal PradeshAvalanchejawans trappedKinnau avalancheKinnaurShipki La avalanche
Next
Story

Army jawan killed in Himachal Pradesh avalanche cremated; five others still missing

Must Watch

PT1M2S

Morning Breaking: BJP President Amit Shah to inaugurate farmers' rally in UP's Gorakhpur