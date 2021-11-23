Security tightened at Shimla Railway Station in Himachal Pradesh amid terror threats, high alert sounded

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh authorities have tightened the security at the Shimla Heritage Railway Station and taken adequate safety measures following reports of threats from terror organizations.

According to news agency ANI, the authorities had received threats from terror organizations earlier this month naming temples and railway stations, including the Shimla railway station. In a bid to avoid any terrorist activity, the railway authorities in Shimla have taken serious note of the threats and have alerted the state police.

Joginder Singh, the Station Superintendent of Shimla Railway Station, said they had conducted a special meeting of the different departments of the railways in Shimla railway station and took the decision to strengthen the security and safety measures at the station.

"Our security forces including Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are already on alert. In the meeting, we decided to push patrolling even more and regulate it in a better manner. We have also decided to make people aware of reporting suspicious articles," he said.

The local police deployed in Shimla Heritage Railway Station have been directed to check the passengers and luggage at the station on the arrival of each train. The passengers arriving here through the Kalka-Shimla trains are pleased as they feel safe to travel on the train.

"I am glad that the security has been beefed up. We feel safer," said Sayaad, a tourist. Six trains are currently operational on the Kalka-Shimla heritage railway currently, which are the first preference of tourists arriving in Shimla.

The Kalka-Shimla railway section of Indian railways is a source of attraction for tourists. The heritage status and the toy train on the narrow-gauge line of 2 feet 6 inches draw the attention of domestic and foreign tourists.

In 2008, the Kalka Shimla railway line was designated as a UNESCO world historic site. After that, it became a popular tourist destination, with the Heritage Museum maintaining the area's history. The Indian railway segment between Kalka and Shimla is a popular tourist destination.

(With ANI inputs)

