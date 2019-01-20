हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chamba

Three die as car falls into gorge in Himachal's Chamba

The ill-fated car had a Maharashtra registration number.

Three die as car falls into gorge in Himachal&#039;s Chamba
Pic for representational use only

SHIMLA: At least three persons were killed as their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Sunday.

According to police, the ill-fated car, which had a Maharashtra registration number, fell into a gorge at Saru.

The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for autopsy, Chamba's Superintendent of Police Monika Bhutunguru said.

It is not yet clear as to what caused the unfortunate accident. 

The victims were from Bhasoli in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, she said. 

The deceased were identified as Rakesh Kumar, Kamlesh Kumari and her son Vikas Kumar.

Tags:
Chambacar mishapHimachal PradeshSaru
