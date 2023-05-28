Astro Tips: मिट्टी के कलश से किया ये उपाय दूर करेगा बड़े से बड़ा कर्ज, पैसों की तंगी हो जाएगी छू मंतर
topStories1hindi1714006
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Astro Tips: मिट्टी के कलश से किया ये उपाय दूर करेगा बड़े से बड़ा कर्ज, पैसों की तंगी हो जाएगी छू मंतर

Mitti Kalash Benefits: वास्तु शास्त्र में कई ऐसे उपायों का जिक्र किया गया है जो मां लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करते हैं. मां लक्ष्मी की असीम कृपा पाने के लिए मिट्टी के कलश के कुछ टोटके किए जा सकते हैं. इससे पैसों की तंगी से छुटकारा मिलेगा और आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार होगा.

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 05:56 AM IST

Trending Photos

Astro Tips: मिट्टी के कलश से किया ये उपाय दूर करेगा बड़े से बड़ा कर्ज, पैसों की तंगी हो जाएगी छू मंतर

Money Vastu Tips: हर व्यक्ति चाहता है कि उसे जीवन में सभी प्रकार की सुख-सुविधाओं की प्राप्ति हो. मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा उन पर हमेशा बनी रहे. इसके लिए वे कड़ी मेहनत करता है. इतना ही नहीं, इसके लिए वे कई सपनों को अनदेखा भी करता है. लेकिन कई बार व्यक्ति को इन सब के बावजूद वो सब चीजें नहीं मिल पाती जिसका वे हकदार है. भाग्य का साथ न मिल पाने के कारण व्यक्ति को धन संबंधी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ता है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Manoj Bajpayee
Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai: बेहद दमदार है मनोज बाजपेयी का ये कोर्टरूम ड्रामा
IPL 2023
विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!