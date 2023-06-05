धन-व्‍यापार के दाता बुध जून में 2 बार बदलेंगे राशि, इन लोगों को होगा तगड़ा धन लाभ
topStories1hindi1725242
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

धन-व्‍यापार के दाता बुध जून में 2 बार बदलेंगे राशि, इन लोगों को होगा तगड़ा धन लाभ

Budh Gochar 2023: जून महीने में बुध ग्रह की स्थिति बेहद रोचक रहने वाली है. बुध 2 बार राशि परिवर्तन करेंगे, साथ ही बुध अस्‍त भी होंगे. जून में बुध की स्थिति के ये बदलाव कुछ राशि वालों को तगड़ा लाभ देगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Trending Photos

धन-व्‍यापार के दाता बुध जून में 2 बार बदलेंगे राशि, इन लोगों को होगा तगड़ा धन लाभ

Budh ka vrishabha me pravesh 2023 in June: हर ग्रह निश्चित समय पर राशि परिवर्तन करता है. जून महीने में बुध की स्थिति में कई बार परिवर्तन होने जा रहा है. 2 दिन बाद 7 जून 2023 को बुध राशि परिवर्तन करके वृषभ राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. इसके बाद 24 जून 2023 को बुध मिथुन राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. इस बीच 19 जून को बुध वृष राशि में अस्त हो जाएंगे. बुद्धि, तर्क, संवाद, व्‍यापार, धन के कारक बुध की स्थिति में जून में हो रहे बदलाव कुछ राशि वालों के लिए बेहद लाभदायी साबित होंगे. कह सकते हैं कि जून का महीना इन राशि वालों को बुध की जमकर कृपा दिलाएंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
lifestyle
मोटी तोंद वालों के लिए कमाल की है ये ड्रिंक, मात्र 15 दिन में गायब होगा Belly Fat
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
taskeen khan
कौन है Beauty Queen तस्कीन खान, जिन्होंने Miss India का सपना छोड़ क्रैक किया UPSC
Haunted Railway Station
Haunted Railway Station: भारत का एक रेलवे स्टेशन जो 42 साल तक रहा वीरान, क्या थी वजह
wtc final 2023
WTC फाइनल में विराट रचेंगे इतिहास, विव रिचर्ड्स-सहवाग का बड़ा रिकॉर्ड होगा चकनाचूर!
Salman Rushdie
सलमान रुशदी खुद पर हुए चाकू हमले को लेकर लिखेंगे किताब, कहा- ‘इस पर लिखना आसान नहीं’