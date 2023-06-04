जानवर की तरह है ऐसे लोगों की जिंदगी जो नहीं करते हैं ये काम, धरती पर हैं बोझ!
Chanakya Niti: चाणक्‍य नीति में जीवन को सही तरीके से जीने के लिए मार्गदर्शन दिया गया है. यदि व्‍यक्ति अपने जीवन में कुछ मूलभूत बातों का पालन ना करे तो उसका जीवन जानवर की तरह है. 

Chanakya Niti pdf: आचार्य चाणक्‍य ने आदर्श जीवन जीने के लिए कुछ सूत्र दिए हैं. चाणक्‍य नीति में बताए गए ये सूत्र सफल, सुखी, सम्‍मानित जीवन जीने में बहुत काम आते हैं. ये बातें व्‍यक्ति के जीवन को सही दिशा में ले जाती हैं. लेकिन कुछ लोग इससे हटकर ऐसा जीवन जीते हैं कि उनमें और जानवर के जीवन में कोई खास अंतर नहीं रह जाता है. उनका जीवन धरती पर बोझ की तरह हो जाता है. इसलिए व्‍यक्ति को अपने कर्म, आदतों पर विशेष ध्‍यान देना चाहिए. आइए जानते हैं कि आचार्य चाणक्‍य के अनुसार हर व्‍यक्ति को अपने जीवन में कौनसे काम जरूर करने चाहिए, ताकि वह इंसान कहलाने के लायक रहे. 

