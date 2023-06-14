मौत जैसे कष्‍ट का इशारा हैं ये सपने, दिखें तो हो तुरंत हो जाएं सतर्क!
मौत जैसे कष्‍ट का इशारा हैं ये सपने, दिखें तो हो तुरंत हो जाएं सतर्क!

Ashubh Sapane: कुछ सपनों का आना बहुत अशुभ माना जाता है. यदि ये सपने आएं तो मृत्‍यु जैसा कष्‍ट मिलता है या जल्‍द ही मौत होने की आशंका रहती है. 

Death Indication from dreams in Hindi: स्‍वप्‍न शास्‍त्र में शुभ-अशुभ सपनों के बारे में बताया गया है. ये सपने जीवन पर खासा असर डालते हैं. सपने बताते हैं कि निकट भविष्‍य में शुभ या अशुभ कैसी घटनाएं होंगी. इसलिए सपनों से मिलने वाले संकेतों को जल्‍द से जल्‍द पहचानकर भविष्‍य में होने वाली घटनाओं को लेकर सतर्क हो जाना ही बेहतर होता है. आज हम कुछ ऐसे अशुभ सपनों के बारे में जानते हैं, जिनका आना बहुत अशुभ फल देता है. कह सकते हैं कि इन सपनों का आना मृत्‍यु के समान कष्‍ट देता है. लिहाजा ऐसे सपनों के आने पर सतर्क हो जाना चाहिए. 

