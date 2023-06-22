Flute Remedies: घर में रोजाना ऐसे बजाएं बांसुरी, निगेटिव एनर्जी भागेगी दूर; खुलेंगे सफलता के द्वार
Flute Remedies: घर में रोजाना ऐसे बजाएं बांसुरी, निगेटिव एनर्जी भागेगी दूर; खुलेंगे सफलता के द्वार

Where to Keep Flute at Home: बांसुरी की सुरीली और मधुर आवाज घर के अंदर पॉजिटिव एनर्जी के लेवल बढ़ाती ही नहीं है, बल्कि निगेटिव एनर्जी को बाहर का रास्ता भी दिखाती है. यह एनर्जी आपको खुशहाल रखेगी और आपकी प्रगति में सहायक होगी.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

Flute Remedies: घर में रोजाना ऐसे बजाएं बांसुरी, निगेटिव एनर्जी भागेगी दूर; खुलेंगे सफलता के द्वार

How to Place Bansuri in Home: बांस की बनी बांसुरी को फेंगशुई में सौभाग्य प्रदाता माना जाता है. यदि आपके घर में बांसुरी है और आप उसे बजाना भी जानते हैं तो फिर उसे अलमारी में बंद करके रखने की जरूरत नहीं है. आप बच्चे हों, बड़े हों, महिला हों या पुरुष हों अर्थात आपकी चाहे जो भी आयु हो, आप उसे बजाते रहें, ताकि आपके घर की निगेटिव एनर्जी घर से बाहर निकले और आपके घर में पॉजिटिव एनर्जी मिले, जो आपके लिए बहुत ही जरूरी है. 

