हमेशा के लिए पैसों की तंगी दूर कर देगा रोटी का ये उपाय, आजमा कर देख लें!
Roti ke Upay Totke: रोटी के बिना गुजारा करना बहुत मुश्किल है. लगभग हर भारतीय घर में रोटी पकाई और खाई जाती है. हिंदू धर्म और ज्‍योतिष में रोटी के कुछ उपाय-टोटके बताए गए हैं, जो व्‍यक्ति को मालामाल कर देते हैं. 

Pehli Aur Akhiri Roti: हिंदू धर्म में हर काम को करने के लिए सही तरीके और कुछ नियम बताए गए हैं. इसमें भोजन भी शामिल है. चूंकि भोजन से ही हमें जीवन जीने की ऊर्जा मिलती है इसलिए भोजन पकाने से लेकर खाने, भोजन के लिए बैठने समेत इससे जुड़ी सभी बातों का ध्‍यान रखना चाहिए. हिंदू धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में रोटी पकाने, खाने से लेकर रोटी के कुछ उपाय-टोटके भी बताए गए हैं. रोटी से जुड़े ये उपाय बेहद कारगर हैं. रोटी के ये उपाय अमीर बनाते हैं और कभी भी आर्थिक तंगी नहीं होने देते हैं. आज हम रोटी से जुड़ा एक ऐसा अचू‍क उपाय जानते हैं जिसे रोज करने वाला व्‍यक्ति कभी गरीब नहीं होता है, बल्कि उसके पास हमेशा धन बढ़ता ही जाता है. 

