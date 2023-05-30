इन राशि वालों को होता है जीवन में बार-बार प्‍यार, ब्रेकअप करने में भी नहीं रहते पीछे!
इन राशि वालों को होता है जीवन में बार-बार प्‍यार, ब्रेकअप करने में भी नहीं रहते पीछे!

Love Life by Zodiac Signs: जीवन में प्‍यार होना और सच्‍चा प्‍यार पा लेना किस्‍मत की बात होती है. ज्‍योतिष में कुछ ऐसी राशियों के बारे में बताया गया है जिन्‍हें बार-बार प्‍यार होता है. 

इन राशि वालों को होता है जीवन में बार-बार प्‍यार, ब्रेकअप करने में भी नहीं रहते पीछे!

Rashi se jane love life: कुछ लोग प्‍यार के मामले में खुशनसीब होते हैं, तो कुछ बदनसीब. प्‍यार ना मिलने पर लोगों का रिएक्‍शन भी अलग-अलग होता है. कोई साथी से जुदा होने पर सालों तक गम में डूबा रहता है तो कोई ब्रेकअप के आगे बढ़ जाता है. ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में सभी 12 राशि वाले जातकों की खूबियों-खामियों के अलावा उनकी लव लाइफ के बारे में भी बताया गया है. इसके अनुसार 4 राशि वाले जातकों को अपने जीवन में बार-बार प्‍यार होता है. वे जल्‍दी ही किसी की आकर्षण में बंध जाते हैं. इसका अच्‍छा-बुरा असर उनके वैवाहिक जीवन पर भी पड़ता है. 

