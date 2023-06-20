सावधान! आमने-सामने इन 2 बडे़ ग्रहों के होने से बनेगा बेहद खतरनाक योग, इन लोगों के लिए कष्टकारी होगा समय
Mangal Gochar 2023: हर माह कुछ ग्रह एक राशि से दूसरी राशि में गोचर करते हैं. मंगल सिंह राशि में गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. इस दौरान मंगल का आमना-सामना शनि के साथ होगा. मंगल और शनि का योग इन राशि वालों के लिए बेहद खतरनाक साबित होने वाला है. जानें इन राशियों के बारे में. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Mars Transit 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार अगले माह 1 जुलाई को मंगल ग्रह सिंह राशि में प्रवेश करने जा रहे हैं. बता दें कि मंगल एक अग्नि तत्व ग्रह है और सिंह भी अग्नि तत्व राशि है. ऐसे में मंगल के इस राशि में प्रवेश करने से मंगल और उग्र हो जाएंगे. इस दौरान मंगल के सिंह राशि में आने से शनि और मंगल का समसप्तक योग बन रहा है. बता दें कि शनि इस समय कुंभ राशि में विराजमान हैं. और ये दोनों ग्रह एक-दूसरे के आमने-सामने होंगे. 

