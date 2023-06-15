Mangal Gochar: मंगल के गोचर से बनेगा घातक 'षडाष्टक योग', इन 4 राशियों की जिंदगी में मचेगा कोहराम
Mangal Gochar: मंगल के गोचर से बनेगा घातक 'षडाष्टक योग', इन 4 राशियों की जिंदगी में मचेगा कोहराम

Mars Transit 2023: जब भी कोई ग्रह गोचर करता है तो शुभ या अशुभ योग बनाता है. मंगल ग्रह इस महीने के आखिर में राशि परिवर्तन करने जा रहे हैं. इसका 4 राशियों पर प्रतिकूल असर पड़ेगा.

 

Written By  Chandra Shekhar Verma|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 08:52 PM IST

Mangal Gochar: मंगल के गोचर से बनेगा घातक 'षडाष्टक योग', इन 4 राशियों की जिंदगी में मचेगा कोहराम

Shani Mangal Shadashtak Yog: वैदिक ज्योतिष में मंगल को ग्रहों के सेनापति का दर्जा दिया गया है. इस वजह से उनका गोचर काफी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाता है. मंगल ग्रह 30 जून को गोचर करने जा रहे हैं. वह इस दिन कर्क राशि में प्रवेश करेंगे. उनके इस राशि परिवर्तन से षडाष्टक योग का निर्माण होगा, क्योंकि उनके गोचर से शनि के साथ युति बनेगी. ज्योतिष शास्त्र में षडाष्टक योग को बहुत अशुभ माना गया है. इसका असर जिन राशियों पर पड़ता है, उन पर प्रतिकूल असर पड़ता है. ऐसे राशि के जातकों को काफी कष्ट झेलने पड़ते हैं. मंगल गोचर से बनने वाला षडाष्टक योग 4 राशियों के लिए कष्टकारी रहने वाला है. 

