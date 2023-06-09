इन राशि वालों के खुल गए नसीब! 1 जुलाई तक 'मंगल' देंगे खूब सारा पैसा, बेहिसाब तरक्‍की
topStories1hindi1730425
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

इन राशि वालों के खुल गए नसीब! 1 जुलाई तक 'मंगल' देंगे खूब सारा पैसा, बेहिसाब तरक्‍की

Mangal Gochar 2023: साहस, पराक्रम, भूमि-भवन, विवाह के कारक मंगल इस समय कुछ राशि वालों पर जमकर मेहरबान हैं. कर्क में संचरण कर रहे मंगल 1 जुलाई तक इन राशि वालों को खूब धन और सफलता देंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

इन राशि वालों के खुल गए नसीब! 1 जुलाई तक 'मंगल' देंगे खूब सारा पैसा, बेहिसाब तरक्‍की

Mangal ka kark me pravesh 2023: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में ग्रहों के सेनापति कहे गए मंगल ग्रह बीती 10 मई की दोपहर 1 बजकर 48 मिनट पर मिथुन राशि से निकलकर कर्क राशि में प्रवेश कर गए हैं. मंगल 1 जुलाई की मध्यरात्रि तक कर्क में ही गोचर करेंगे, उसके बाद सिंह राशि में चले जाएंगे. मंगल का कर्क में गोचर होना सभी 12 राशि वालों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालेगा. इन लोगों के जीवन में बड़े उतार-चढ़ाव देखने को मिलेंगे. वहीं कुछ राशि वालों के लिए यह मंगल गोचर मंगल ही मंगल कराएगा. इन लोगों को खूब पैसा और तरक्‍की मिलेगी. आइए जानते हैं 1 जुलाई 2023 तक मंगल ग्रह किन राशि वालों पर मेहरबान रहेंगे. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
TC Final 2023
भारत को WTC फाइनल में मिलेगी हार, इस दिग्गज ने बयान से मचाई सनसनी!
PM Kisan yoajna
पीएम मोदी का किसानों को शानदार तोहफा, खाते में आएंगे 15 लाख रुपये, कैसे करें अप्लाई
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट