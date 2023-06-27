सिंह राशि में इन दो बड़े ग्रहों की 'महायुति' से चमकेगा नसीब, हर मोड़ पर मिलेगी सफलता, बरसेगा बेशुमार पैसा!
Mars Venus Conjunction: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार किन्हीं दो ग्रहों की युति सभी 12 राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर प्रभाव डालती है. ऐसे में 7 जुलाई को शुक्र के सिंह में गोचर करने से मंगल और शुक्र की युति बनने जा रही है. जानें इस दौरान किन राशि वालों को लाभ होने वाला है. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

Mangal-Shukra Yuti Effect: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में ग्रह गोचर का विशेष महत्व बताया गया है. कहते हैं कि एक ग्रह की दूसरे ग्रह के साथ युति सभी 12 राशियों के जातकों के जीवन पर प्रभाव डालता है. बता दें कि 1 जुलाई को मंगल सूर्य की राशि सिंह में प्रवेश कर जाएंगे. दोनों राशियां ही अग्नि तत्व हैं. ऐसे में ये गोचर शुभ फलों में वृद्धि करेगा. वहीं, 7 जुलाई को सुख-समृद्धि और प्रेम का कारक ग्रह शुक्र भी सिंह राशि में गोचर कर जाएंगे. 

