Sawan 2023: सावन में भूलकर भी न पहनें इस रंग के कपड़े, भोलेनाथ को मनाना हो जाएगा मुश्किल
topStories1hindi1755260
Hindi Newsधर्म

Sawan 2023: सावन में भूलकर भी न पहनें इस रंग के कपड़े, भोलेनाथ को मनाना हो जाएगा मुश्किल

Sawan 2023 Rules: सावन का महीना भगवान शिव को समर्पित है. इस बार सावन माह की शुरुआत 4 जुलाई से होने जा रही है. इस माह में भगवान शिव और मां गौरी की पूजा करने से विशेष फलों की प्राप्ति होती है. जानें इस माह में किन बातों का ध्यान रखना बेहद जरूरी है. 

 

Written By  shilpa jain|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

Sawan 2023: सावन में भूलकर भी न पहनें इस रंग के कपड़े, भोलेनाथ को मनाना हो जाएगा मुश्किल

Sawan Maah Ke Niyam: हिंदू धर्म में हर माह किसी न किसी देवी-देवता को समर्पित है. सावन का महीना भगवान शिव को समर्पित है. कहते हैं कि सावन में भगवान शिव की पूजा विधिपूर्वक करने और व्रत रखने से भक्तों की सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं. कहते हैं कि भगवान शिव एक मात्र ऐसे देवता हैं, जो बहुत ही कृपालु और दयालु. एक लोटा जल से भी भगवान शिव प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप