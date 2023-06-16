Mangal Gochar 2023: मंगल गोचर कर चमकाएंगे इन लोगों का भाग्य, प्रतिष्ठा व मान-सम्मान में होगी वृद्धि
Mangal ka Rashi Parivartan: मंगल अभी तक अपनी मां यानी कर्क राशि में आराम की स्थिति में हैं, किंतु वहां से निकल कर सिंह राशि, जिसके स्वामी सूर्य हैं, के यहां प्रवेश करते ही फुल फॉर्म में आ जाएंगे. 

 

Jun 16, 2023

Mars Transit Leo 2023: ग्रहों का एक राशि से दूसरी राशि में जाने का क्रम लगातार जारी रहता है, किंतु अंतरिक्ष में ग्रहों के इस मूवमेंट का विभिन्न राशियों और लग्न के लोगों पर अलग-अलग प्रभाव पड़ता है. मंगल ग्रहों का सेनापति माना जाता है, जो अपनी नीच राशि कर्क को छोड़कर अपने मित्र सिंह के घर में 1 जुलाई 2023 को प्रवेश करेंगे और यहां पर 18 अगस्त 2023 तक रहेंगे. 

