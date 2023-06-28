Monthly Horoscope: जुलाई में इन लोगों को मिलेगी कोई बड़ी खुशखबरी, जानें मासिक राशिफल
topStories1hindi1757589
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

Monthly Horoscope: जुलाई में इन लोगों को मिलेगी कोई बड़ी खुशखबरी, जानें मासिक राशिफल

Monthly Horoscope 2023: जुलाई में इस राशि के लोग ऑफिस के पेडिंग कार्यों को पूरा करने में सफल रहेंगे. ऑनलाइन व्यापार करने वाले उसके विस्तार पर विचार करें. वहीं, अस्थमा के रोगियों को अलर्ट रहना होगा.

 

Written By  Shashishekhar Tripathi|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

Monthly Horoscope: जुलाई में इन लोगों को मिलेगी कोई बड़ी खुशखबरी, जानें मासिक राशिफल

July Horoscope 2023: कन्या राशि के लोग जुलाई माह के पहले सप्ताह में अपने पेंडिंग कार्यों को पूरा कर पाने में सफल रहेंगे. पेंडेंसी अधिक समय तक नहीं रहनी चाहिए. आने वाली परेशानियों का आकलन करेंगे तो पाएंगे कि यह सब आपके खुद से निमंत्रित की हुई हैं. ऑफिस में स्थितियां अच्छी रहेंगी, जो लोग टारगेट बेस पर कार्य करते हैं, उनके टारगेट पूरे होने की संभावना है. बैंकिंग सेक्टर से जुड़े लोगों को प्रबंधन की तरफ से कार्य का टारगेट मिल सकता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 28 June 2023
Agra News
आगरा में सिपाही की पत्नी को कुल्हाड़ी से काट कर उतारा मौत के घाट, इलाके में मचा हड़कंप
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
r d burman
R D Burman क्यों कहलाए पंचम दा? आज तक नहीं सुलझा उनके सीक्रेट लॉकर का रहस्य
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Church
जहां सदियों से रहा ईसाई धर्म का बोलबाला, वहां होटल और डिस्को में क्यों बदल रहे चर्च?
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इन लोगों को बरतनी होगी सावधानी, कार्यों के बनने में है संदेह
horoscope monthly
जुलाई में इस राशि वालों के रुके काम होंगे पूरे, सफलता का चखेंगे स्वाद
Rajya sabha election
गुजरात से किसे राज्यसभा भेजेगी बीजेपी? 3 में से 1 उम्मीदवार का नाम माना जा रहा तय!
Sussanne Khan
Arslan Goni संग वेकेशन पर Sussanne khan, बिकिनी पहन करती दिखीं इन्जॉय