साल का दूसरा चंद्र ग्रहण लगने में बाकी है बस इतना समय, जान लें तारीख और भारत पर असर
साल का दूसरा चंद्र ग्रहण लगने में बाकी है बस इतना समय, जान लें तारीख और भारत पर असर

Chandra Grahan 2023 Date Time: साल 2023 का दूसरा चंद्र ग्रहण बेहद खास रहने वाला है क्‍योंकि इस साल का यही एकमात्र ग्रहण है जो भारत में दिखाई देगा. साथ ही इस चंद्र ग्रहण का भारत पर बड़ा असर भी पड़ेगा. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

साल का दूसरा चंद्र ग्रहण लगने में बाकी है बस इतना समय, जान लें तारीख और भारत पर असर

Chandra Grahan 2023 Date time in India: चंद्र ग्रहण, सूर्य ग्रहण खगोलीय घटनाएं हैं लेकिन इनका धार्मिक और ज्‍योतिषीय महत्‍व भी है. हिंदू धर्म-शास्‍त्रों में ग्रहण को अशुभ माना गया है. इसलिए जब भी सूर्य ग्रहण या चंद्र ग्रहण लगता है, उसका सूतक काल कुछ घंटे पहले ही शुरू हो जाता है. इस सूतक काल और ग्रहण काल में कोई भी शुभ कार्य और यज्ञ-पूजा आदि नहीं किए जाते हैं. साल 2023 में 2 सूर्य ग्रहण और 2 चंद्र ग्रहण लग चुके हैं. अब 2 सूर्य ग्रहण और 2 चंद्र ग्रहण लगने बाकी हैं. साल 2023 का अगला चंद्र ग्रहण आखिरी चंद्र ग्रहण होगा. 

