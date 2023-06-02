इस तारीख को लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, जानें सही समय और भारत पर असर
topStories1hindi1721203
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

इस तारीख को लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, जानें सही समय और भारत पर असर

Surya Grahan 2023: साल 2023 का एक सूर्य ग्रहण लग चुका है और अब बारी है दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण लगने की. अगला सूर्य ग्रहण कब और कितने समय लगेगा, साथ ही इसका भारत पर क्‍या असर होगा, आइए जानते हैं. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Trending Photos

इस तारीख को लगेगा साल का दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण, जानें सही समय और भारत पर असर

Second Surya Grahan 2023 date time in India: सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण की घटना को खगोल विज्ञान के साथ-साथ धर्म और ज्‍योतिष में भी बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है. साल 2023 में कुल 4 सूर्य ग्रहण और चंद्र ग्रहण लगने हैं, जिनमें से एक सूर्य ग्रहण और एक चंद्र ग्रहण लग चुका है. अब अगला सूर्य ग्रहण अक्‍टूबर महीने में लगेगा. यह साल का दूसरा और आखिरी सूर्य ग्रहण है, जो 14 अक्टूबर को लगेगा. यह कंकणाकृत सूर्यग्रहण होगा और अश्विन मास की अमावस्या तिथि को लगेगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...