जिसके हाथ में हो ये धन रेखा वो जरूर बनता है करोड़पति! करता है पूरी दुनिया की सैर
topStories1hindi1710335
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

जिसके हाथ में हो ये धन रेखा वो जरूर बनता है करोड़पति! करता है पूरी दुनिया की सैर

Hast Rekha Shastra: व्‍यक्ति के हाथ की लकीरें और हथेली पर बने निशान- चिह्न कई तरह के शुभ-अशुभ योग बनाते हैं. यदि जातक के हाथ में राजयोग बने तो उसका जीवन धन-ऐश्‍वर्य में बीतता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Trending Photos

जिसके हाथ में हो ये धन रेखा वो जरूर बनता है करोड़पति! करता है पूरी दुनिया की सैर

Dhan Rekha in hand: हस्तरेखा शास्त्र के अनुसार व्‍यक्ति के हाथ की रेखाएं, निशान उसके भविष्‍य के बारे में बहुत कुछ बताती हैं. इन रेखाओं, निशान से पता चलता है कि व्‍यक्ति जीवन में कितना सफल होगा, उसकी सेहत, आर्थिक स्थिति, वैवाहिक जीवन कैसा रहेगा. सुखी-आरामदायक जीवन जीने के लिए धन बेहद जरूरी है. आज हम हाथ की धन रेखा, धन देने वाले निशान-चिह्नों के बारे में जानते हैं, जिनका हाथ में होना जातक को जीवन में कभी न कभी अमीर जरूर बनाता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: इस टीवी एक्ट्रेस की सड़क हादसे में दर्दनाक मौत, 50 फुट गहरी खाई में गिरी गाड़ी; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव