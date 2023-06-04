वक्री शनि बनाएंगे शश राजयोग! 3 राशि वालों की बदलेगी तकदीर, दिन-रात गिनेंगे नोट
topStories1hindi1723732
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

वक्री शनि बनाएंगे शश राजयोग! 3 राशि वालों की बदलेगी तकदीर, दिन-रात गिनेंगे नोट

Shani Vakri 2023: न्‍याय के देवता शनि 30 साल बाद अपनी मूल त्रिकोण राशि कुंभ में हैं और 17 जून से वक्री होने जा रहे हैं. शनि की उल्‍टी चाल शश राजयोग बनाएगी.  

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

वक्री शनि बनाएंगे शश राजयोग! 3 राशि वालों की बदलेगी तकदीर, दिन-रात गिनेंगे नोट

Shash Rajyog 2023: ज्योतिष शास्त्र के अनुसार हर ग्रह निश्चित समय में राशि परिवर्तन करता है. शनि सबसे धीमी चाल चलकर ढाई साल में राशि गोचर करते हैं. साथ ही न्‍याय के देवता शनि कर्मों के अनुसार फल देते हैं. इसलिए शनि की स्थिति का प्रभाव सबसे ज्‍यादा और लंबे समय तक पड़ता है. बीती 17 जनवरी को शनि ने गोचर करके स्‍वराशि कुंभ में प्रवेश किया है और वे मार्च 2025 तक कुंभ में संचरण करेंगे. इस बीच शनि अपनी चाल में भी बदलाव करेंगे. आने वाले 17 जून को शनि वक्री होने जा रहे हैं. शनि 4 नवंबर 2023 तक वक्री रहेंगे. शनि की उल्‍टी चाल का बड़ा असर सभी राशि वालों पर होगा. वहीं 3 राशि वालों के लिए यह बेहद शुभ रहेगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा