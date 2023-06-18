हो गया महागोचर! अगले 140 दिन शनि होंगे 5 राशि वालों पर मेहरबान, देंगे अपार धन, सफलता
topStories1hindi1742543
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

हो गया महागोचर! अगले 140 दिन शनि होंगे 5 राशि वालों पर मेहरबान, देंगे अपार धन, सफलता

Shani Vakri 2023 effects on zodisc signs: शनि ग्रह कल 17 जून की रात कुंभ राशि में वक्री हो गए हैं. अब 4 नवंबर तक शनि उल्‍टी चाल चलेंगे और सभी लोगों के जीवन पर बड़ा असर डालेंगे. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

Trending Photos

हो गया महागोचर! अगले 140 दिन शनि होंगे 5 राशि वालों पर मेहरबान, देंगे अपार धन, सफलता

Vakri Shani 2023 Kumbh Rashi: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में शनि की स्थिति में थोड़ा सा बदलाव भी बड़ा असरकारी माना गया है. शनि जब भी गोचर करते हैं या चाल में बदलाव करते हैं, इसका प्रभाव सभी 12 राशि वालों पर पड़ता है. कल 17 जून 2023, शनिवार की रात शनि वक्री हो गए हैं. अपनी ही राशि कुंभ में वक्री हुए शनि अब 4 नवंबर 2023 को मार्गी होंगे. शनि के वक्री होने से शनि मार्गी होने तक के ये 140 दिन सभी राशियों पर शुभ-अशुभ असर डालेंगे. शनि की वक्री 12 में से 5 राशि वाले जातकों को शुभ फल देगी. आइए जानते हैं कि वक्री शनि किन राशि वालों पर मेहरबान रहने वाले हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
Powered by Tomorrow.io
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण