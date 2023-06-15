शुक्र की महादशा करती है भाग्‍योदय, 20 साल तक मिलता है राजा जैसा धन-वैभव वाला जीवन!
topStories1hindi1738495
Hindi Newsऐस्ट्रो

शुक्र की महादशा करती है भाग्‍योदय, 20 साल तक मिलता है राजा जैसा धन-वैभव वाला जीवन!

Shukra ki Mahadasha: ज्‍योतिष शास्‍त्र में शुक्र की महादशा को बहुत महत्‍व दिया गया है. क्‍योंकि शुक्र की महादशा सबसे ज्‍यादा 20 साल चलती है और अपार धन-वैभव, ऐश्‍वर्य देती है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Trending Photos

शुक्र की महादशा करती है भाग्‍योदय, 20 साल तक मिलता है राजा जैसा धन-वैभव वाला जीवन!

Shukra ki Mahadasha ke Fal: शुक्र की महादशा को बहुत शुभ माना गया है क्‍योंकि जिसकी कुंडली में शुक्र मजबूत हो, उसे राजा जैसा जीवन मिलता है. शुक्र की महादशा सबसे ज्‍यादा 20 साल तक चलती है. इस दौरान जातक को खूब धन-वैभव मिलता है, वह राजा जैसा जीवन जीता है. दरअसल, शुक्र भौतिक सुख, धन-दौलत, प्रेम, सौंदर्य, आकर्षण देने वाले ग्रह हैं. शुक्र शुभ हो तो व्‍यक्ति बेहद आकर्षक होता है और खूब प्‍यार, पैसा पाता है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Powered by Tomorrow.io
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
syria
Syria में हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश, 22 अमेरिकी सैनिक घायल, US आर्मी ने दी जानकारी
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna से पूछा शादी का सवाल तो एक्ट्रेस ने दिया इन्विटेशन कार्ड, बोलीं- आप सब आइएगा
Bharti Singh
तूफान में घूमने निकला गोला, Bharti Singh harsh और Limbachiyaa की अधर में अटकी जान