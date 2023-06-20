Surya Gochar 2023: बुध की राशि में बैठ सूर्य ने बनाया पावरफुल राजयोग, इन 3 राशियों की चमक उठेगी किस्मत
Surya Gochar 2023: बुध की राशि में बैठ सूर्य ने बनाया पावरफुल राजयोग, इन 3 राशियों की चमक उठेगी किस्मत

Sun Transit 2023: सूर्य देव बुध की राशि मिथुन में आ गए हैं. सूर्य और बुध में मित्रता है. इसलिए सूर्य देव यहां ताकतवर रहेंगे. इसके अलावा सूर्य देव अपनी राशि सिंह से 11वें भाव में आ जाएंगे. 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 05:40 AM IST

Surya Gochar Time & Date: ज्योतिष शास्त्र में सूर्य को आत्मा, पिता, मान-सम्मान, सरकारी नौकरी का कारक माना जाता है. उनके राशि परिवर्तन का असर तमाम राशियों और देश-दुनिया पर पड़ता है. अब सूर्य देव बुध की राशि मिथुन में आ गए हैं. सूर्य और बुध में मित्रता है. इसलिए सूर्य देव यहां ताकतवर रहेंगे. इसके अलावा सूर्य देव अपनी राशि सिंह से 11वें भाव में आ जाएंगे. इसको इनकम का भाव कहा जाता है. इतना ही नहीं, बुध और सूर्य के बीच 15 जून से 17 जुलाई के बीच युति भी बनेगी. 

