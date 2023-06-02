Auto Three Wheels Reasons: ऑटो रिक्शा में 3 पहिये ही क्यों होते हैं? उसमें कारों की तरह 4 पहिये क्यों नहीं लगाए जाते, कभी सोचा है आपने
topStories1hindi1720861
Hindi Newsऑटोमोबाइल

Auto Three Wheels Reasons: ऑटो रिक्शा में 3 पहिये ही क्यों होते हैं? उसमें कारों की तरह 4 पहिये क्यों नहीं लगाए जाते, कभी सोचा है आपने

Auto Three Wheels Reasons: क्या आपने कभी सोचा है कि ऑटो में 3 पहिये ही क्यों होते हैं. उसमें छोटी गाड़ियों की तरह 4 पहिये क्यों नहीं लगाए जाते हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 01:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

Auto Three Wheels Reasons: ऑटो रिक्शा में 3 पहिये ही क्यों होते हैं? उसमें कारों की तरह 4 पहिये क्यों नहीं लगाए जाते, कभी सोचा है आपने

Why There Are Three Wheels In Auto: आप अक्सर ऑटो में बैठकर एक जगह से दूसरी जगह जाते होंगे. आपने कभी इस बात पर ध्यान दिया है कि ऑटो में 3 पहिये ही क्यों होते हैं. उसमें 4 पहिये क्यों नहीं लगाए गए, जबकि नैनो जैसी छोटी गाड़ी में फोर व्हीलर है. अगर ऑटो में 4 पहिये लगा दिए जाएं तो क्या होगा. ये ऐसे कई सवाल हैं, जिसका जवाब अधिकतर लोगों को पता नहीं होगा. लेकिन आप चिंता न करें, आज हम इस बारे में आपको विस्तार से बताने जा रहे हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणदीप हुड्डा की फिल्म के जरिए बड़े पर्दे पर लौट रहे सावरकर, सुनील शेट्टी के पास क्यों आते थे अंडरवर्ल्ड के फोन?
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?