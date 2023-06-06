वाहनों की खुदरा बिक्री में आया उछाल, 10 प्रतिशत बढ़ी; फाडा ने जारी किए आंकड़े
Vehicles Retail Sales: ऑटो डीलरों के निकाय फाडा ने बताया कि मई में यात्री वाहनों, दोपहिया और ट्रैक्टर सहित सभी खंडों में मजबूत मांग रही है, जिससे वाहनों की खुदरा बिक्री 10 प्रतिशत बढ़ गई.

Written By  Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Vehicles Sales: ऑटो डीलरों के निकाय फाडा ने बताया कि मई में यात्री वाहनों, दोपहिया और ट्रैक्टर सहित सभी खंडों में मजबूत मांग रही है, जिससे वाहनों की खुदरा बिक्री 10 प्रतिशत बढ़ गई. आंकड़ों के अनुसार, पिछले महीने (मई 2023) वाहनों की कुल बिक्री बढ़कर 20,19,414 यूनिट हो गई, जो मई 2022 में कुल 18,33,421 यूनिट थी. फाडा (फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर्स एसोसिएशन) ने बताया कि मई में यात्री वाहनों की बिक्री 4 प्रतिशत बढ़कर 2,98,873 यूनिट हो गई, जो एक साल पहले इसी अवधि में 2,86,523 यूनिट थी.

